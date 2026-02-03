Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy has emails in the Epstein files

In the emails he asks for Ghislaine Maxwell’s email address and phone number and mentions that he'll be in New York

Messages between Reform UK’s treasurer Nick Candy and associates of Jeffrey Epstein have emerged in the newly released Epstein files.

The former Tory donor was appointed as Reform’s treasurer in December 2024. Candy pledged to donate a seven figure sum to Reform, and added: “I will also raise Reform more money than any party has raised in this country”.

Some of the messages are with someone who signs off as “Sarah”, who appears to be Sarah Kellen, an American interior designer described as a central figure in Epstein’s inner circle and sex-trafficking operation.

In a message sent in 2004, Sarah said: “So Ghislaine was very disappointed that you didn’t tell her you were coming into town! III in Palm Beach now and hoping to be back in the city Thursday. I will let you know as soon as it’s set and we’ll set a night to have dinner.”

Candy then asked for the email address of Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is now serving a 20-year federal sentence for child sex trafficking.

In a later email, he asked for both Sarah and Ghislaine’s phone numbers, noting that he would be in New York for four days starting Thursday 9 December.

In response, Sarah provided her phone number and said: “Great! Unfortunately I won’t know for sure if I will be in NY during that time until that week; the nature of the job.”

“Hopefully I’ll be seeing you soon,” she added.

She also said she hoped Candy’s real estate “deal” went through ok. In response, Candy said: “I am now less hectic as I closed on our deal and we bought one of the best buildings in London at the end of Sloane Street in Knightsbridge.”

In another message, Sarah congratulated Candy on his deal, and said she had just been to Epstein’s island in the US Virgin Islands.

“I had a very nice relaxing time, loads of very much needed sleep, and of course, I always behave myself! Careful with the party scene, it will suck you in and take over!”, she said.

She again says: “Hopefully it will work out for us to see each other.”

Epstein was first investigated for allegations of child sexual abuse in 2005, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he was convictd by a Florida state court for procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute.

