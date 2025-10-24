Plaid Cymru beats Reform UK in major by-election upset

Reform "threw everything" at the Caerphilly by-election and lost
Plaid Cymru won the Caerphilly Senedd by-election, beating Reform with a 3,848 majority and ousting Labour from the seat.
Reform had been the favourite to win this election, having led the polls with 42% to Plaid’s 38%.
This is also a big defeat for Labour, who have held the Senedd seat since it was formed in 1999. It is the first time in over a century that the party has lost a Senedd or Westminster election in Caerphilly.
Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle won with 15,961 votes, Reform came second with 12,113 votes and Labour won just 3,713 votes. Turnout was 50%, a huge leap on 2021 when turnout was 44%.
The by-election was triggered after the constituency’s Labour Senedd member Hefin David sadly died unexpectedly.
Prior to the result being announced, investigative journalist in Wales, Will Hayward, noted in a post on X that Reform had “thrown everything at this by-election in Caerphilly”.
“Nigel Farage has been up multiple times including today. You can see that Reform were expecting a big party this evening. This is a huge blow to them if they have lost.”
In the early hours of the morning, Hayward wrote: “Nigel Farage was everywhere in Caerphilly today. He now appears to have vanished.”
Reform’s candidate, Llŷr Powell previously worked for the disgraced former Reform in Wales leader and ex-MEP, Nathan Gill, who was recently convicted of accepting bribes to make pro-Russia statements in the European Parliament.
Powell went hard on Reform UK’s anti-immigration pitch, even though immigrants make up only 2.9% of Caerphilly’s population.
Responding to Labour’s loss, Mainstream’s Interim Council said: “Labour’s historic defeat in Caerphilly is a tragedy, but not a surprise. So long as UK Labour governs without a clear vision, detached from its moral purpose and democratic socialist foundations, losses like this will only become more frequent.”
Neal Lawson, Director of Compass, said: “The voters of Caerphilly have shown two things: they will vote tactically for a progressive alternative to Reform, but they no longer view Labour as progressive.
“Labour needs a massive reset at every level before the elections next May, to become both progressive and pluralist, or they will be wiped out everywhere.”
Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward
Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.