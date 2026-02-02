Protesters gather outside venue during Nigel Farage’s visit to Newcastle

Farage was not welcome in Newcastle

Nigel Farage’s visit to Newcastle on Friday was met with protests from locals.

Around a dozen protestors gathered outside Hibou Blanc in Newcastle, a bar where Farage was attending a private function.

Farage arrived in Newcastle after going to Manchester earlier in the morn­ing, to campaign for the Gor­ton and Denton by-elec­tion.

Protestors held signs with slogans such as “far right swine out the Tyne” and shouted “shame on you” as Far­age stepped out of a black Range Rover and made his way into the bar.

The bar’s shutters were then closed, but some protestors gathered outside the venue’s other entrance and continued shouting in protest against the Reform UK leader.

Though there was no evidence of aggression, GB News presenter Patrick Christys called the protestors “aggressive, far-left, militant thugs”.

On social media, Reform MP Lee Anderson referred to the protestors as “The Great Unwashed”.

“I’d wager half of them at least are on PIP,” he said.

One X user wrote in response: “Calling people “the great unwashed” and sneering that they’re “on PIP” isn’t banter – it’s pure contempt.

“Lee Anderson showing exactly how little respect he has for working-class and disabled people.”

Broadcaster and commentator Narinder Kaur also posted: “Nigel Farage was not welcome in Newcastle yesterday.

“Go on the GEORDIES and my home town – we know a wrong un.”

