List of Reform councils and how much they’re planning to raise council tax by 

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

They had promised to bring council tax down...

Nigel Farage says he would appoint a Brexiteer as the BoE governor

When Reform campaigned in the local elections last May, the party promised to cut local government ‘waste’ and to reduce council taxes for millions of residents up and down the country.

However, as is usually the case with populism, when rhetoric is met with a harsh dose of reality, it all begins to fall apart.

Far from reducing council taxes, Reform councils, after realising that local government funding has been cut to the bone by more than a decade of Tory austerity, say they have been left with no choice but to raise council taxes in order to deliver services.

Here’s a list of Reform run councils and how much they have raised or are intending to raise council tax by:

  • Worcestershire 9% 
  • Lincolnshire 2.9% 
  • Lancashire 5% 
  • Warwickshire 4.4% 
  • Kent 3.9% (with risk warning) 
  • West Northamptonshire 4.9% 
  • North Northamptonshire 4.9% 
  • Nottinghamshire 3.9% 
  • Derbyshire 4.99%

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Reform run council plans to raise council tax by more than 5%
  2. 8 Reform UK councils ‘set to hike taxes’ despite party promise to cut tax bills
  3. Reform council could implement ‘biggest council tax rise county has ever had’
  4. Reform run councils set to raise taxes for nearly 5 million people despite promising cuts
Comments are closed.