Reform run council plans to raise council tax by more than 5%

As many as eight of the 13 local councils run by Nigel Farage’s party have hinted at plans to raise council tax by next year.

Reform UK had promised to slash taxes and waste in local government and yet reality is now kicking in, with one of the councils run by the party looking at raising council tax by more than 5%.

Worcestershire County Council is planning to raise council tax by more than 5% as it faces financial pressures.

The BBC reports: “The authority currently has a £43.6m funding gap for the next financial year and said keeping council tax “as low as possible” was “no longer a sustainable policy” due to adults and children’s social care pressures.

“In October, residents across the county were asked for their views on a potential tax hike of up to 10% as the council consulted on the 2026-27 budget.”

Several Reform-led local authorities are facing scrutiny after announcing proposals for council tax rises, including Kent, Leicestershire and North Northamptonshire, despite promises during the election campaigns to cut costs.

In at least six of these councils, making up around 4.8 million people, bills could rise by the maximum of 5 per cent.

