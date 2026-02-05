Landmark legal case against Nigel Farage’s Reform reaches High Court

The Good Law Project started the case in 2024, when thousands of people used its online tool to make official requests for political parties to reveal whether they were holding their personal data.

A landmark legal case against Reform has reached the High Court, with the party being challenged to come clean about what personal data it holds on individuals.

The Good Law Project started the case in 2024, when thousands of people used its online tool to make official requests for political parties to reveal whether they were holding their personal data.

While most parties replied within a reasonable timeframe, Reform ignored the request altogether.

Under GDPR laws, individuals are allowed to request information held about them by each party and demand that their data not be used for further political purposes.

The Good Law Project created a tool that allowed voters to ask political parties what data they had on them. The tool also allowed people to demand political parties delete all the data they held about them and not process their data in the future.

Good Law Project says that it has joined forces with 51 supporters to challenge Reform in the High Court, where it’ll be arguing that Reform’s position that it has no data on these people is ‘untenable’.

It goes on to state: “Reform has also used a powerful software tool called NationBuilder. That tool can be used to do something called micro-targeting, by scraping social media and commercial databases and building deep profiles of voters.

“When we asked Reform if they used NationBuilder, Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader, denied it. That denial was submitted to the court in a legal document which Tice signed with a ‘statement of truth’, a form of words which confirms that you honestly believe what you have said. But we can now reveal that in July 2025, Tice and Reform had to make an embarrassing admission – Tice was wrong and Reform does use NationBuilder.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward