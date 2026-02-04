Labour MPs and groups react to Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment and Epstein ties

"While working people faced the fallout of a financial crisis he helped manage, he was exchanging power and access with a convicted criminal."

In a heated PMQs today, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch challenged Keir Starmer over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US in December 2024, despite media reports already having exposed Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer said that he knew about Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein, but that the former US ambassador “repeatedly lied” about the extent of his relationship with the convicted sex offender.

The former Labour minister has also been accused of leaking market-sensitive government information to Epstein during the 2008 financial crash.

The Conservatives are looking to force the release of official documents about Mandelson’s appointment during an opposition-day debate later today.

Labour has tabled an amendment seeking to create certain exemptions on the grounds of national security and international relations.

Reacting to the news, Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell told Left Foot Forward that she will not support the government’s amendment this afternoon.

Maskell said: “With the Prime Minister’s admission that he knew of an ongoing association between Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Mandelson, after such a heinous conviction, it is astonishing that he appointed him, not only to one of the highest ambassadorial roles but entrusted him with our security.

“The bigger question that needs to be asked is who else gave him access on governmental or Labour Party matters, and how far did his influence reach. It is time for the spotlights to be shone on into every corner as we all suspect that his reach went far beyond just No.10.

She added “I will not support the amendment this afternoon, as I am convinced the process must be more transparent and therefore support a process with the IS Committee (Intelligence and Security Committee).”

Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has also backed the calls for the ISC to decide what information is shared.

Mainstream’s Interim Council reacted to the Mandelson situation, saying: “Peter Mandelson represents an old politics of elite privilege, spin and toxic factionalism taken to its most grotesque conclusion.

“While working people faced the fallout of a financial crisis he helped manage, he was exchanging power and access with a convicted criminal. And then, despite all this, he was handed one of the most powerful diplomatic posts on the planet. This is an affront to all victims and survivors of sexual violence and exploitation.

“This is a fundamental betrayal of the people we are meant to serve. It shows a party culture that too often rewards connections over character and factional loyalty over basic integrity. Our members feel this betrayal deeply. They joined Labour to transform the country, not to watch it succumb to the same old sickness.

“That era must end now, it’s time for a clean break. We need a Labour Party led by its members, built on transparency, principle and radical change. We need representatives on our NEC and NPF who will fight for that democratic, member-led future.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward