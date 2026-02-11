Kemi Badenoch mocked over McDonald’s shift

'Back to her working-class roots'

Kemi Badenoch has been mocked after doing a morning shift at McDonald’s yesterday, having previously said that working there as a teenager made her “working class”.

In a post on the Conservative Party’s social media account, the party wrote: “Your first job is only your first step. For @KemiBadenoch, that path led from McDonalds to Leader of the Opposition.”

Badenoch worked at McDonald’s at age 16 and said during her leadership campaign in September 2024 that, although she grew up middle class, she became “working class” while working at the fast food chain.

During the shift, Badenoch prepared a sausage McMuffin and a hash brown, and was warned by McDonald’s staff that she was “too slow”.

On social media, Badenoch was mocked about her return to McDonald’s.

One user said: “Back to her working-class roots”.

Another commented: “Why do politicians do things like this? Does anyone think ‘oh Kemi Badenoch has spent five mins in a McDonalds, now she totally knows what it’s like to live on minimum wage’??”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward