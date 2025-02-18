Kemi Badenoch mocked for saying Western civilisation will end if the Tory Party fails

The Lib Dem deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, has mocked the speech with Trump’s signature phrase: ‘sad’

Kemi Badenoch has been mocked for saying that Western civilisation will collapse if the Tory party fails to renew itself.

Speaking at the right-wing Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in London yesterday, Badenoch said that if the Tories do not take the opportunity due to “anger or self-doubt, or weakness”, that “our country and all of western civilisation will be lost”.

The leader of the opposition used the majority of her speech to attack diversity policies and gender pronouns, as well as climate activism, calling them “the real poison of left-wing progressivism”.

She also hit out at the European Convention on Human Rights, claiming that it is being “weaponised” by “foreign criminals”.

Badenoch also claimed that a lack of confidence among leaders has led to “a fear of sticking up for young girls being abused by rape gangs over many decades so as not to upset community relations”.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper criticised the Tory party leader for: “competing with Nigel Farage to fawn over Donald Trump”.

Cooper said: “Instead of standing up for Ukraine and Europe’s security, Kemi Badenoch has decided that she would rather parrot Trump’s dangerous rhetoric. To borrow a phrase from her political hero: sad.”

A Labour spokesperson said it shows the Tories “haven’t listened and they haven’t learned”.

Nigel Farage will also speak at the ARC conference tomorrow.

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), fronted by Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, has said that its conference aims to “re-lay the foundations of our civilisation”.

ARC is backed by UAE-based investment firm Legatum Group and hedge fund millionaire Paul Marshall, who jointly own right-wing news channel GB News.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward