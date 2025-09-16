Confirmed: This is when Your Party will hold its launch conference

And a vote will be held on the party's official name next month...

Your Party will hold its inaugural conference in November, Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have confirmed.

Precise dates have not yet been given for the conference.

However, the email said that “thousands” of delegates will be “chosen by lottery”, with the party saying this will ensure “a fair balance of gender, region and background”.

In an email to supporters, Your Party has said it will open membership applications by the end of September, two months before the conference.

A vote will also be held in October to decide on the party’s official name, which was given the temporary name ‘Your Party’ when it was launched back in July.

Ahead of the conference, Your Party will hold “regional assemblies” where members can “listen to each other, break bread and debate” founding documents.

These key details come two months after Sultana announced she was leaving Labour to co-found a new party with Corbyn.

Corbyn did not publicly confirm his involvement in the project until the day after Sultana’s announcement.

At the end of July, the pair confirmed the launch of their new left party and invited people to sign up. They also said there would be a founding conference to shape how the party works, but didn’t provide any further details beyond this at the time.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward