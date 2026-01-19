Sheer hypocrisy: After years of railing against Davos, Nigel Farage heads to Davos

Farage is expected to attend the World Economic Forum at Davos for the first time, as he tries to portray himself as a statesman and increase his standing on the world stage.

Nigel Farage has made a career out of bashing what he sees as ‘global elites’ and ‘globalists’, and yet this year the self-proclaimed anti-establishment figurehead will himself be attending Davos.

According to Reform’s Deputy Leader Richard Tice, Farage is hoping to meet US President Donald Trump so that he can express his worries over the US threatening tariffs against the UK and other European nations as part of efforts to annex Greenland.

Tice told the BBC: “Let’s hope they have an opportunity to have some words; both will have very busy schedules for sure, but in a sense that’s where real friendship can come in, to say: ‘Look, we understand what you’re trying to achieve; this is the wrong way to go about it.”

The Guardian reports that Farage has in the past taken particular aim at the World Economic Forum ‘epitomising what he sees as the elite capture of politics by a class intent on obliterating nation states in the name of “globalism”.

It adds: “Farage’s rhetoric on such subjects has in the past prompted criticism from groups including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, who said his discussion of supposed plots by bankers to create a global government at times veered into territory associated with antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward