Reform UK staffer grabs journalist and tells him to move on from his line of questioning

Reform has been called out for their "Trumpian" treatment of the journalist

A Reform UK staffer grabbed a journalist and tried to shut down his line of questioning while he was interviewing the new Reform leader in Scotland, Malcolm Offord.

The Reform aide physically intervened in an interview that ITV’s Peter Smith was carrying out with Offord.

Smith asked whether Offord believed Reform’s ads in the Hamilton by-election, which claimed Sarwar would “prioritise” the Pakistani community, were a racist dogwhistle. Offord repeatedly refused to answer the question.

Asked whether he would “disavow” the message that Reform UK put out about Sarwar, who was born in Glasgow to Pakistani parents, Offord said: “I’m going to run a positive campaign, and by the way immigration is only one issue.”

Smith pressed Offord on Reform’s campaign against Sarwar, stating: “This was in a Reform campaign, this wasn’t something that a rogue element within the party said, it was a Reform campaign, is that something we can expect to see more of?.”

Offord said: “No this predates me, I wasn’t involved at the time.”

The ITV journalist asked: “Do you disagree with it?”

“I’m saying this is an issue, that is a real issue for people on the doorsteps, for people in their communities,” Offord said.

Smith then asked: “Do you think Anas Sarwar prioritises the Pakistani community?”.

Offord refused to answer, stating: “I’ve no idea about that, I’ve no personal view on that.”

He added: “All I’m saying is that I’m reflecting back that in our communities we have lost cohesion in our communities.”

Smith pointed out that many politicians had felt strongly about Reform’s “dogwhistle” campaign, “On the spot right now, I’m asking if that’s something you would say.”

A Reform UK aide then stepped in, saying: “Would you mind just moving on from that?”.

“I’ll ask the questions I would like to ask, it’s an important question,” Smith responded.

“Well I would think that’s your two minutes up then, really,” the staffer said.

Offord could then be heard saying the party did not want to discuss the Sarwar attacks. Smith responded that the ads had been “a really important part” of Reform’s last campaign in Scotland.

Moments later, the staffer grabbed Smith’s arm, saying: “I’m asking you nicely, Peter, please.”

Smith said: “Please, you don’t have to have your hand on me.”

Asked one final time whether he would repeat the attack on Sarwar in future elections, Offord said: “There’s many issues in the election. I want to cover all of them. You only talk about one.”

“You’ve not answered that question,” Smith said.

In a post on X, Smith said: “First interview with new Reform leader in Scotland was a bit unusual…

“We asked if he’d repeat his party’s campaign claim that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had said he would prioritise the Pakistani community. Other politicians condemned it. What about Malcom Offord?

“Reform, of course, pride themselves as being the party of free speech.”

​​Lib Dem MSP Jamie Greene told The National: “Just hours into Offord getting announced as Reform’s Scottish leader and the party are already emulating their American idols.

“Manhandling journalists, limiting scrutiny and barely giving a single direct answer to any questions – it’s all classic, Trumpian behaviour.

“As for the substance of the question, Offord can’t even call out the racism of Reform’s cynical campaign in the Hamilton by-election. He’s clearly abandoned any moral principle he ever had.

“If this is day one of the dawn of Reform Scotland, I dread to think of what’s coming next.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward