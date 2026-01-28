Reform MP Lee Anderson mocked by Angela Rayner over embarrassing by-election blunder

Lee Anderson has shared photos of himself campaigning for the Gorton and Denton by-election - in the wrong constituency

Reform MP Lee Anderson has been mocked for “campaigning in the wrong constituency” ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Anderson shared photos of himself and Reform activists on social media standing outside Stanley House Functions Rooms.

Writing on X, he said: “Gorton and Denton. A cold but productive day in what will be a hotly contested seat.” He shared a link to the party’s X handle and concluded: “Bring it on.”

However, he is now being ridiculed after it was pointed out that Stanley House Function Rooms is in the former deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner’s constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne.

After spotting the location, Ms Rayner told The Mirror : “Farage’s Reform can’t even find the Gorton and Denton constituency on a map. Perhaps it’s because they’re too busy filling their party full of former Tories who failed the country.

“Local residents in Gorton and Denton deserve a local MP who is focussed on delivering on local residents’ priorities like tackling the cost of living. That’s what Labour will be speaking to voters about every day on streets across Gorton and Denton while Farage gets round to finally learning how to use Google maps and actually work out where they live.”

Anna Turley MP, Labour Party Chair, also issued a statement, saying Anderson and Reform activists were “campaigning in the wrong constituency”. She said: “Farage’s Reform are proving from day one they won’t stand up for local residents in Gorton and Denton – they can’t even find the constituency on a map.”

Anderson dismissed claims he was “campaigning in the wrong constituency” as “absolute rubbish”.

He said that Reform chose a car park just outside the constituency to accommodate the “over 100 volunteers” who turned out to campaign.

