Reform’s Lee Anderson mocked for ‘outrage’ over ‘woke’ gingerbread

The MP said that under a Reform government there will be no more gingerbread people, police people or chair people

Reform MP Lee Anderson’s ‘outrage’ over Christmas biscuits being sold as ‘gingerbread people’ in the House of Commons has been widely mocked.

The right-wing media, including the Sun and Daily Mail have reported that the sale of “woke” biscuits in the Commons has outraged MPs, with some saying the decision to call them gingerbread people instead of gingerbread men is “bonkers”.

Anderson, the Reform MP for Ashfield, claimed that under a Reform government, “there will be no more gingerbread people, no police people, or chair people. We will not abandon tradition to appease the woke and delusional”.

While right-wing MPs got triggered by gender-neutral biscuits, people on X pointed out that there are far more important matters.

One poster said: “I’m so pleased that Refuk have their finger right on the pulse of what is keeping people awake at night. Gingerbread people. Such a tragedy.”

Reform UK Party Exposed commented: “Priorities…”

A third said: “People just want to be able to afford to live, but let’s argue about gingerbread instead.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward