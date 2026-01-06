Reform Chairman had 10 firms struck off for breaking company law

“The only company which appears to currently be active – a consulting firm in his name – is now also late filing its returns.”

Yet another Reform UK politician has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, for having at least 10 companies struck off for breaking company law.

Far from being the company of law and order, Byline Times has revealed that Paul Donaghy, who stood for the North East Mayoral post and in the Washington & Gateshead South constituency last year and who remains the Washington & Gateshead South Chairman, has had 10 companies struck off for ‘failing to submit legally-required documents including accounts’.

Byline states: “The ten dissolved firms are: QRF Events Media Limited, Impact Catering Newcastle Limited, Washi.com Ltd, Donaghy-Myers Enterprise Limited, QRF Events Limited, Jacob CCS Ltd, Avenger Gaming Technology Ltd, DCS Group North Limited, Jacob Cameron C-E-C Limited, Avenger Gaming Technology Ltd.

“The only company which appears to currently be active – a consulting firm in his name – is now also late filing its returns.”

Reform have sought to portray Donaghy as a shrewd businessman but his failure to comply with the Company Act suggests otherwise.

In recent days, it’s also been revealed that a Reform council leader, responsible for a budget of £1.5billion, and providing services to 513,000 people in the northeast, has seen two of his companies collapse while owing £1.5million.

Far from being “a business leader with a proven track record”, as Reform had hailed him last May, Andrew Husband, the leader of Durham county council, has presided over the collapse of his companies which owe debts, including more than £500,000 in unpaid taxes, government-backed Covid loans, and wages owed to staff.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward