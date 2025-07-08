Breaking: suspended Reform MP James McMurdock permanently quits party

He says he will now sit as an independent MP

James McMurdock has now announced that he will sit as an independent MP amid allegations about his business activities during the pandemic.

The Reform MP removed the whip from himself over the weekend ahead of the Sunday Times publishing an investigation into his use of government-backed Covid Bounce Back loans.

The Times raised questions about whether the two businesses he borrowed money met the necessary turnover requirements.

On Saturday, McMurdock said he had asked for the whip to be suspended temporarily. He also told The Times “all my business dealings had always been conducted fully within the law”.

However, this afternoon, he wrote on X that: “Further to my statement tweeted on 5th July 2025. I have now had a chance to take specialist legal advice from an expert in the relevant field.

“In light of that advice, which is privileged and which I choose to keep private at this time, I have decided to continue my parliamentary career as an independent MP where I can focus 100% on the interests of my constituents.”

On Companies House, McMurdock is listed as a director of Gym Live Health and Fitness Limited as was previously listed as the director of JAM Financial Limited, but resigned from the position in 2021.

Both companies have overdue accounts and face an “active proposal to strike off”.

McMurdock has now changed his handle on X from @JamesReform to @JMcMurdockMP.

The South Basildon and East Thurrock MP is now the second out of five Reform MPs elected last July to have the whip removed.

Rupert Lowe was the first to have the whip removed in March amid allegations of threats towards the ex-chair of Reform, Zia Yusuf and claims he bullied two female employees. Lowe denies the allegations.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward