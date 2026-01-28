PMQs: Tories mocked as shadow minister says the party is “getting stronger” despite Reform defections

"Funny joke!"

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith claimed that the Tories were “getting stronger” despite the fact that more than two dozen current and former Tory MPs have defected to Reform UK.

Griffith used his questions at PMQs to attack Labour on business, employment rates and its announcement yesterday that it will give pubs and music venues a 15% discount on business rates.

The deputy prime minister said: “I’m going to take no lectures from you on business. My father was run out of business under the Thatcher government. I know what it’s like to grow up under a Tory government.”

Lammy then went on to say: “Whilst we’re talking about it, 26 Tory MPs and counting have already defected to Reform, and now they’re all counting down, Mr Speaker, because today is 100 days until the Tory transfer window slams shut.”

He added: “It’s going to be the longest and most disloyal transfer saga since Sol Campbell left Spurs.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage has said he will stop accepting Conservative MPs after the local elections on 7 May.

In a remark directed at Farage, “And the Member for Clacton, I don’t know where he is, has signed three right-wingers in the past fortnight.”

Griffith responded to the dig at the Tories losing MPs to Reform, stating: “I don’t know what’s in his head Mr Speaker.”

He then proudly said: “It’s our party that is getting stronger.”

The irony of Griffith’s remark was not lost on MPs in the chamber, who burst out laughing at the comment.

One MP shouted: “Funny joke!”.

In a swipe at Griffith’s performance standing in for Kemi Badenoch, Lammy then said: “He’s not going to get this gig again, let’s face it.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward