Nigel Farage took £10,000 gift from Gulf state

The Reform leader was gifted accommodation and passes to attend the Formula 1 in December

Nigel Farage accepted a £10,000 gift from an autocratic petrostate, the United Arab Emirates, the latest update to his register of Members’ interests shows.

The entry states that Farage accepted £10,000 from the Government of Abu Dhabi, run by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to attend the Formula 1 and “meetings” in December.

The record reveals that the Reform leader accepted accommodation and a VIP “paddock” pass worth £4,500 to attend the race-car competition in early December.

Farage also had meetings with senior Emirati officials, which, according to the Financial Times were arranged by Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy, who regularly travels to the UAE on business trips.

The FT reported that the UAE’s leadership wanted to speak with Farage about their shared opposition to the Muslim Brotherhood, an Egyptian Islamist organisation.

The disclosures have raised further questions about who Farage is willing to accept money and hospitality from.

The UAE has often been described as a monarchic dictatorship and authoritarian state, because political power is concentrated in the hands of its hereditary rulers.

The UAE does not hold elections, political parties and trade unions are banned, freedom of expression is restricted and the media is subject to government censorship.

Farage also received another £37,246 from right-wing news channel GB News, and £1,862 for his posts on X.

This takes Farage’s earnings from GB News to over £400,000 since he was elected an MP.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward