Nigel Farage throws tantrum over being snubbed from Donald Trump’s state banquet

He whined that Keir Starmer wants to pretend he doesn’t exist

Nigel Farage threw a tantrum yesterday after being snubbed from Donald Trump’s Windsor Castle state banquet.

The Reform leader whined that “Starmer wants to pretend that I don’t exist”, but insisted he didn’t really care about being snubbed.

Farage then quickly went on to boast about his supposed connections with senior Republicans.

He claimed he had chatted with secretaries of state Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent the night before and that he had been to a reception in Washington “the other week with double digits numbers of cabinet ministers”.

Asked about being left off last night’s banquet guest list, Farage said: “I don’t expect anything from this government at all, and you can argue, if you like, it’s the King’s invitation. It’s not really, is it? No, Starmer wants to pretend that I don’t exist.”

He added bitterly: “Snub me, Starmer, if you like, I don’t really care”.

Following Peter Mandelson’s sacking from his role as Ambassador to the US, Farage brazenly claimed Trump had recommended him for the role back in 2017.

He added: “it won’t happen now”, but said it was “a great shame” he wouldn’t be offered the job “because the wine cellar is amazing”.

Despite never having been considered for the job, he said: “even if I was offered the job, how could I possibly take it now that I’m leader of Reform”.

Farage also claimed Trump “knows”, and his administration are “acutely aware”, he would become prime minister if an election were held tomorrow.

Reform head of policy Zia Yusuf also moaned about Farage not being invited to the banquet.

He shared a picture of the empty banquet table on X and complained: “All these seats, space for Kemi and even Ed Davey was invited.

“Yet no invite for @Nigel_Farage, the leader of the party with a commanding lead in national polls, and close friend of the guest of honour. Very sad.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward