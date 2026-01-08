Nigel Farage says Reform candidate who told David Lammy to ‘go home’ should apologise, but stops short of sacking him

Farage called the racial slur Chris Parry made about the deputy prime minister "over the top"

Nigel Farage has finally said that Chris Parry, Reform’s mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent, should apologise for saying David Lammy should “go home” to the Caribbean.

In February, he claimed London-born Lammy’s “loyalties” lie in the Caribbean, where his parents emigrated from.

Last month, it emerged that the former Rear Admiral in the Royal Navy had questioned the loyalty of at least eight other politicians who are not white.

Parry made comments questioning the loyalties of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, independent MP Zarah Sultana and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The Reform candidate also said that people who convert to Christianity should have to eat bacon or sausages for a month to prove the sincerity of the conversion.

Parry’s racist comments about the deputy prime minister and other politicians who aren’t white have been repeatedly brought to Farage’s attention, but the Reform leader has not taken action.

Labour MP Calvin Bailey, who previously served in the RAF, also wrote to Farage calling on him to sack Parry as Reform’s candidate due to his “vile” comments.

Asked if Parry is a good representative for his party, Farage said: “Look, some of his comments are a bit rich. I get that he is intensely patriotic, he’s risen to the rank of rear admiral.

“He’s given enormous service to this country. But I do think his comments on Lammy were over the top and he should apologise for them.”

So far, Parry has shown little contrition. In a TalkTV interview last month, he refused to apologise and refused to confirm whether Lammy’s “primary loyalty” lies with the UK.

It is unclear what action Farage will take if Parry fails to apologise.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward