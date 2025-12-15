Reform MP condemned for trying to defend party candidate who told David Lammy to ‘go home’

Farage has come under criticism and pressure to sack Chris Parry, a former senior Royal Navy officer, after his “grotesque” comments embroiled Reform in a fresh vetting scandal.

Reform UK has failed to stamp out racism and prejudice among its own ranks, with one of its MPs now defending a party candidate who told David Lammy to ‘go home’.

The disgraceful comments were made by Dr Chris Parry, who is running to be mayor of Hampshire and the Solent.

Farage has come under criticism and pressure to sack Parry, a former senior Royal Navy officer, after his “grotesque” comments embroiled Reform in a fresh vetting scandal.

The Telegraph also reports that Parry had ‘described several female Cabinet ministers as “harpies” and suggested Parliament would be filled with Muslim MPs by 2035’.

Huffpost reports that rather than show a backbone and act against Parry, at a press conference this morning, Danny Kruger MP said Parry was “a very distinguished public servant”.

Kruger insisted that he had not seen the comments but said that Reform “completely condemn any expression of racism”.

After Parry’s quotes were read out to him, the MP said: “I’m afraid to say, without knowing the context of them, and without having understood what is being said, I can’t comment in detail on that.

“That is one for Nigel and the party leadership to decide, but I do recognise Chris Parry is a very distinguished public servant and is good to have his support for Reform.”

To describe someone with such disgraceful views as ‘very distinguished’ tells you all you need to know about the kinds of values Reform holds.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward