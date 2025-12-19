Reform’s Chris Parry found to have repeatedly questioned ‘loyalty’ of MPs who aren’t white

The Reform mayoral candidate made the comments about Sadiq Khan, Zarah Sultana, Dawn Butler and others

The scandal surrounding Chris Parry – the Reform candidate for the Hampshire and the Solent mayoral election in May 2026 – continues to get worse and worse.

First, he was found to have told justice secretary David Lammy to ‘go home’ to the Caribbean, saying this is where his ‘loyalties lie’.

Then, he refused to apologies for those comments.

Now, new revelations have found a pattern of behaviour surrounding comments of this nature.

According to a report in the Guardian, Parry has suggested that at least eight other politicians who aren’t white don’t have a primary loyalty to the UK.

The targets of Parry’s comments include the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, the Labour MP Naz Shah and the Your Party MP Zarah Sultana.

Among the comments made by Parry was a social media post about the mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Labour MP Dawn Butler attending a Jamaica-themed party in which he said: “You really have to wonder where people’s primary loyalty lies.”

In a post about the Scottish equalities minister Kaukab Stewart, Parry said: “Clearly her primary loyalty is not to Britain or Scotland.”

Prior to these revelations, Reform was facing extensive pressure to drop Parry as its mayoral candidate over his comments about Lammy, but had not done so.

Reform was contacted by the Guardian to respond to the comments about other politicians. It had not commented at the time the Guardian’s report was published.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward