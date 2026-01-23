MPs across the political spectrum condemn Trump’s claims about NATO troops

"The president was wrong to diminish the role of Nato troops, including British forces in Afghanistan"

MPs from across the political divide have condemned US President Donald Trump’s comments about the sacrifice of NATO troops in Afghanistan, with the Prime Minister accusing Trump of “diminishing” the sacrifice of fallen British soldiers.

Speaking to Fox news yesterday, Trump said that he was “not sure” Nato would meet the “ultimate test” of defending the US if it were under threat.

“We’ve never needed them … They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines.”

A total of 3,486 Nato troops died in the 20-year Afghanistan conflict, including 457 British military deaths.

Responding to Trump’s comments, Starmer’s official spokesman said: “The president was wrong to diminish the role of Nato troops, including British forces in Afghanistan […] We are incredibly proud of our armed forces and the sacrifice that they have given.”

Trump’s comments were condemned by MPs across the political spectrum, with his own avoidance of military service in Vietnam being highlighted.

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, accused Trump of “denigrating” British troops and said his comments were “flat-out nonsense”.

Defence Minister Al Carns said: “Tracking some comments made that Nato troops stayed a little off the front lines in Afghanistan and that the US has never necessarily needed us.

“Well, it’s a real shame to hear that. The only time Nato’s ever enacted article 5 was after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, and the world rallied to the support of the US.

“Our agencies, our forces, our politicians, we all stood together shoulder to shoulder and responded.

“On Afghanistan, frankly, it’s utterly ridiculous. Many courageous and honourable service personnel from many nations fought on the front lines. Many fought way beyond it. I served five tours in Afghanistan, many alongside my American colleagues. We shed blood, sweat and tears together. And not everybody came home.”

Labour MP Calvin Bailey said: “My Air Medal, awarded for service with the US Air Force Special Operations Command in Afghanistan, is a permanent reminder of the enduring UK–US relationship, and of how NATO answered the call when the United States invoked Article 5 in its moment of need.

“The 457 British and 43 Danish service personnel who died are a testament to European commitment and sacrifice in defence of NATO and transatlantic security.

“Lest we forget.”

Conservative Party MP Simon Hoare, chair of the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee said “frankly Trump makes my flesh creep and my stomach turn. Where are his advisors? Where is his nurse? Where is his sense of shame?”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “457 British troops lost their lives in Afghanistan.

“Trump avoided military service 5 times.

“How dare he question their sacrifice. Farage and all the others still fawning over Trump should be ashamed.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward