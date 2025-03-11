Elon Musk calls on US to quit NATO and stop paying for defence of Europe

Trump’s policies have sent alarm bells ringing in Europe, with EU leaders meeting in Brussels for an emergency summit last week with a view to massively increase defence spending.

Unelected tech billionaire Elon Musk has called for the U.S. to quit NATO and stop paying for the defence of Europe, in a move which will once more please despots like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Musk, who has been rewarded for spending $250 million on Trump’s campaign for the White House with a role in his administration, has been widely condemned in recent months for his support for far-right parties in Europe as well as attempted interference in the elections of other countries.

He was also widely condemned for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally.

The Tesla owner responded to a post on X early Sunday that asserted the US should “Exit NATO *now*!” by stating: “We really should”.

He then added: “Doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defence of Europe.”

His comments come at a time when Trump is piling pressure on European countries to increase their defence budgets. The Republican President has also been cosying up to Russia, upending US foreign policy and pulled support for Ukraine.

Among the measures discussed was a European Commission proposal that includes as much as €150 billion ($162.5 billion) in loans to member states for defence.