More Britons think Labour would be better at tackling the cost of living than Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

The public know that Farage and Reform, who openly call for a return to austerity and privatising vital services, are not the answer on the cost of living.

In a boost to the Labour government and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, more Britons say they believe that a Labour government would be better on tackling the cost of living than Reform UK.

The findings were made during a poll carried out by YouGov, which asked the public which government they think would be better for tackling the cost of living.

Around 35% of those asked said they believed a Labour government led by Keir Starmer would be better at tackling the cost of living, compared to 28% who opted for a Reform UK government led by Nigel Farage.

Cost of living continues to be a major concern for voters, ahead of immigration and the NHS, with inflation remaining above 3%, amid rising food and fuel costs.

The Labour government has put in place a range of measures to help, including raising the minimum wage, rolling out free breakfast clubs to make it easier for families as well as freezing rail fares and prescription charges to name but a few.

However there still remains work to be done and clearly the public know that Farage and Reform, who openly call for a return to austerity and privatising vital services, are not the answer on the cost of living.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

