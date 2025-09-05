Britons want a second Labour term under Starmer than have Farage in No. 10, poll shows

Progressives must continue to expose Farage for what he really stands for, a far-right populist, who wants to privatise the NHS, and is comfortable praising the likes of war criminal Vladimir Putin.
Despite all of the focus by the right-wing media on Reform UK, a new poll finds that voters prefer a second Labour term under Starmer than having Farage in No. 10.
The poll, carried out by YouGov, asked voters if they had to choose, whether they preferred a Labour government led by Keir Starmer or a Reform UK government led by Farage.
43% of those asked said they preferred a Labour government led by Starmer, while only 37% of Britons said they preferred a Reform UK government led by Farage.
It shows that there is nothing inevitable, as portrayed in sections of the right-wing press, about Reform’s rise.
Progressives must continue to expose Farage for what he really stands for, a far-right populist, who wants to privatise the NHS, and is comfortable praising the likes of war criminal Vladimir Putin.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.