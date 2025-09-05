Britons want a second Labour term under Starmer than have Farage in No. 10, poll shows

Progressives must continue to expose Farage for what he really stands for, a far-right populist, who wants to privatise the NHS, and is comfortable praising the likes of war criminal Vladimir Putin.

Despite all of the focus by the right-wing media on Reform UK, a new poll finds that voters prefer a second Labour term under Starmer than having Farage in No. 10.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, asked voters if they had to choose, whether they preferred a Labour government led by Keir Starmer or a Reform UK government led by Farage.

43% of those asked said they preferred a Labour government led by Starmer, while only 37% of Britons said they preferred a Reform UK government led by Farage.

It shows that there is nothing inevitable, as portrayed in sections of the right-wing press, about Reform’s rise.

Progressives must continue to expose Farage for what he really stands for, a far-right populist, who wants to privatise the NHS, and is comfortable praising the likes of war criminal Vladimir Putin.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward