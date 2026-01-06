Jeremy Corbyn brands government ‘devoid of morality’ over failure to condemn kidnapping of Maduro

"Bombing a sovereign nation and kidnapping its president is a blatant and flagrant violation of international law"

Your Party MP Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at the prime minister Keir Starmer and the Labour government for their response to Donald Trump’s kidnapping of the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Starmer has said that the his government believes “we should all uphold international law”, but has stopped short of condemning the actions of the USA.

Corbyn said that this was ‘staggering’ and argued it showed the government is ‘completely devoid of morality’.

Corbyn said: “Bombing a sovereign nation and kidnapping its president is a blatant and flagrant violation of international law. It is staggering that our PM cannot bring himself to acknowledge something this basic.

“His failure to condemn this illegal act of war typifies a government that is completely devoid of morality, common sense or independence from US foreign policy.

“Many of us were there the last time a Labour PM blindly followed the warmongering whims of a US President. Starmer should learn a valuable lesson — and listen to those who still believe in international law, sovereignty and peace.”

