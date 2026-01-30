Humiliation for Melania Trump as just one person buys ticket for London film premiere

'Was it you, Nigel?'

The First Lady Melania Trump has suffered a humiliating blow after just one person bought a ticket to the premiere of her documentary ‘Melania’ in London.

Ironically, in a post on Truth Social on Monday, Donald Trump wrote that Melania’s documentary was “a MUST WATCH” and that tickets are “selling out, FAST!”.

The documentary focuses on Melania’s preparations to become the First Lady once again in 2025.

Just one ticket has been sold for the first 3.10pm screening today at Vue in Islington, London, while two people have booked tickets for 6pm.

Internationalist campaign group Best for Britain joked that Nigel Farage may have bought the ticket. “Was it you, Nigel?”, they wrote in a post on Bluesky.

Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, told the Telegraph that he has received several complaints about the cinema chain’s decision to screen the documentary.

Richards said that UK ticket sales for the Jeff Bezos bankrolled film have been “soft” so far. Forthcoming screenings appear to be experiencing similarly modest attendances.

Amazon paid £29 million for rights to the film and is forecast to lose £50 million.

Tickets for screenings in the US are also sluggish, with one post noting that no tickets were sold to the premiere screening in Boston, and just six tickets were sold at cinema in Arizona.

Responding to the low ticket sales, X Account Save America Movement, wrote: “The Melania movie might be the biggest flop in Hollywood history.

“What does that say about Trump’s influence? America is waking up to the grift.”

The film has been cancelled in South Africa, and just one presale ticket has sold in Australia.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward