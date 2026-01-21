Full list of what Nigel Farage failed to declare on time, from promoting gold bullion to income from GB News

Among the incidents, he logged six payments from GB News late, including one lump sum of £51,438 reported 36 days after the deadline.

Reform leader Nigel Farage has been found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times after repeatedly failing to declare his financial interests on time.

MPs must register financial interests within 28 days. An investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, found Farage repeatedly missed that deadline.

So what exactly has Farage declared late?

He logged six payments from GB News late, including one lump sum of £51,438 reported 36 days after the deadline.

Other payments were £91,200 from Direct Bullion, a London-based gold dealer Mr Farage helped advertise, and £17,173.76 from Cameo, an app and website service which enables people to ask their favourite celebrities or public figures to record personalised messages.

So much for being a man of the people. Here’s a full list of what Farage failed to declare.