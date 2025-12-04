Voters support ban on donations to political parties using cryptocurrencies, in blow to Farage

Ministers are working to ban political donations made with cryptocurrency, believing that such donations pose a risk to the integrity of the electoral system, not least because the source can be hard to verify.

Voters are supportive of a ban on donations to political parties using cryptocurrencies, a new poll has found in a blow to Nigel Farage.

However, it is unlikely any such ban will come into force before the elections bill in the new year, which also includes provisions to lower the voting age to 16 and reduce loopholes in political finance.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, found that 36% of voters would support a ban on donations to political parties using cryptocurrencies, compared to 29% who oppose such a ban.

Any such ban will be a blow to Nigel Farage and Reform, which became the first to accept contributions in digital currency this year.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward