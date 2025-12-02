Voters say Reform UK is more ‘pro Russia’ than anti-Russia in fresh blow to Nigel Farage

Why doesn’t Farage launch an investigation into his party on Russian links?

Voters are more likely to say that Reform UK is ‘pro-Russia’ than anti-Russia, a new poll has revealed in a fresh blow to Nigel Farage.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, found that 28% of respondents believe Reform is pro-Russia compared to 13% who say it is anti-Russia.

The poll findings come at a time when Reform is under growing scrutiny over its links to Russia after the party’s former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for accepting bribes in exchange for making pro-Russia speeches in the European Parliament in 2018 and 2019.

Farage has also previously spoken of his admiration for Putin and pushed the pro-Kremlin line that the West was to blame for “provoking” Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Following Gill’s conviction, Farage has faced growing pressure to launch a wider investigation into his party and whether any other members have links to the Kremlin, an investigation he has thus far resisted.

Why doesn’t Farage launch an investigation?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward