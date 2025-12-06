Stockport witnesses rise in ‘racial incidents’ since Union Jack and England flags went up

"We need to make a stand and we need to show that any form of racism is unacceptable, even when dressed up as patriotism."

The borough of Stockport in South Manchester has experienced an increase in racial incidents following the appearance of large numbers of flags and a series of hotel protests, according to social housing provider Stockport Homes. The organisation, which manages thousands of properties across the area, reports an alarming rise in hate crimes.

Stockport Homes data shows that in 2024/25 there were 2.4 hate-incident cases per 1,000 homes, more than triple the national median of 0.7 for the same period.

The issue was raised at a recent Stockport Council meeting.

Like many parts of the country, Union Jack and St George’s flags have been tied to lampposts across the borough as part of the nationwide ‘Operation Raise the Colours’ campaign, which began over the summer. Protests have also taken place outside hotels housing asylum seekers in the region. The report noted that recent incidents included neighbour disputes and racist language.

“Before all the flags went up and the protests, did you have less racial incidents?” asked Green Party councillor Liz Crix.

“We did, but I can come back if you want any specifics in terms of what proportion they’ve gone up by,” replied Carmel Chambers, deputy chief executive at Stockport Homes. She added: “That is trying to say that we did see that those [anti-social behaviour] cases were predominantly racial in nature, there has been a lot going on [with flags and protests], and we are linking that to some of those situations that occurred.”

Stockport council is led by the Lib Dems under council leader Mark Roberts. It maintains that flags can remain in place as long as they do not pose a safety risk or display slogans. Some are now being taken down to make way for Christmas lights.

However, in October two councillors called for the flags to be removed. Labour councillor Jon Byrne said residents had contacted him to express “upsetting concern” about the flags displayed around the borough.

“We need to make a stand and we need to show that any form of racism is unacceptable, even when dressed up as patriotism,” he said.

“I will re-ask as I have done countless times over the past few months, take the flags down without delay.”

His Labour colleague, Cllr Claire Vibert, supported the call. “Sometimes it’s hard but we have to just do the right thing,” she said, “so I just wanted to lend my voice to the request from councillor Byrne that the flags are taken down and that we show our communities that we don’t tolerate acts that are intended to intimidate others members of our community.”

Stockport is not the only area reporting flag-related racial abuse. In September, City of York Council said a surge in “flag flying” coincided with a rise in racist incidents, including children being abused on their way to school. The council announced it would remove England, Union and other flags from lampposts, roundabouts and public infrastructure amid concerns they were fuelling division.

Labour council leader Claire Douglas said: “Flying the flag stirs memories for some members of our communities of their experience of racism and persecution.

“These are much more recent memories for those who have been the subject of totally unacceptable racist attacks or graffiti in the last month, coinciding with the increase in flag flying across our city.

“Many in our communities are feeling threatened and uncomfortable. Children have been racially abused by adults on their way to school and council staff are being abused simply for doing their jobs of removing graffiti from our roads. This cannot go on.”