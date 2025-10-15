Workers intimidated and abused for taking down flags

There are numerous reports of workers being assaulted, spat at and verbally abused

Workers hired by councils to remove flags are being intimidated and abused by members of the public.

Since the summer, activists have attached St George’s and Union Jack flags to lampposts and painted roundabouts across the country as part of the Operation Raise the Colours campaign.

The campaign was co-founded by Andrew Currien (also known as Andy Saxon), a longtime ally and former bodyguard of Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon).

The rise in flag displays has coincided with increasing anti-migrant rhetoric, protests, and racist incidents over the summer.

In York, Labour MP Rachael Maskell said staff removing flags were assaulted, and a death threat was found on city walls.

York City Council decided to remove hundreds of St George and Union flags last month, after a rise in racist incidents due to the increase in flag flying.

Similar incidents have been reported in Hertfordshire, where highway contractors were spat at and verbally abused while removing St George’s flags from lampposts.

The county council has now said that the police may be called when workers are removing flags to ensure their safety.

In Maidenhead, a man was arrested for allegedly racially or religiously abusing contractors removing a Union Jack flag.

Warrington Borough Council is also looking into safety measures to protect highways workers removing flags from “unacceptable abuse”.

The right-wing media and hard-right politicians have jumped on the flag campaign, framing it as a matter of national pride.

GB News has thrown its support behind the far-right campaign. Anchor Martin Daubney said dismissed those criticising the use of flags as a symbol of division, saying they are “ashamed and embarrassed” of the British flags.

In August, hardline Tory MP Robert Jenrick endorsed the far-right Raise the Flag campaign, and even went about his constituency of Newark putting up flags.

