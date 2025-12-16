Reform’s first elected councillor in Scotland left police after he was charged with criminal offences

The party would not say if they knew of the charges before they approved the ex-police officer as a candidate

Reform UK’s first elected councillor in Scotland claims he is a retired police officer, but he actually left the police force after being charged with criminal offences.

The National has reported that David McLennan worked for the Lothian and Borders Police in the early 1980s but left the force after being charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice following a car crash.

Sandy Baptie, who worked from the Lothian and Borders Police in the 80s, and retired in 2009 said he would “never forget” McLennan and that he was surprised he got elected as a councillor in a West Lothian by-election last week.

Baptie said that following McLennan’s car crash: “He was being charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and road traffic offences.”

A Reform spokesperson said: “This event occurred over 40 years ago when Councillor McLennan was a much younger man.

“He deeply regrets his actions but they do not reflect the man that he has now become.”

Reform UK would not say if they knew of the charges before they approved McLennan as a candidate.

Reform has been repeatedly hit by vetting scandals, both during the 2024 general election and since, with dozens of councillors suspended or forced to resign after racist remarks and sharing far-right content online.

It is not clear whether the charges against McLennan were successful.

In a statement on Reform UK’s Scotland branch website McLennan says he joined the police in 1979 and “gained a broad perspective on life” from his time as an officer.

He added: “Subsequently, I navigated various career paths, becoming a property management business owner, an estate agent, and a mortgage broker. I had a fairly large portfolio of flats at one time – 17 – but soon Government regulation forced me to dispose of many.”

He does not give any details about when or why he left the police in his profile.

