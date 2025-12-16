Reform council considers potential 10% council tax rise

Nigel Farage's party campaigned on a pledge to cut waste and taxes

Reform-run Worcestershire County Council is considering increasing council tax by 10%, and has applied to the government for permission to raise it above the 5% maximum limit.

However, the council’s Reform deputy leader, Rob Wharton, tried to play down the proposal, describing it as a request for “tools in the box” to deal with a £73 million budget shortfall.

He also insisted the party’s plans for next year are based on a 5% rise.

Deputy leader Rob Wharton told the BBC: “This is just about giving us some ‘tools in the box’ should we need it. At the moment, just to be clear, 5% is what is factored into our plans, but it does depend on that settlement.”

Adam Kent, leader of the Conservative group, said Worcestershire residents are already struggling.

“I can’t see anybody in my group supporting a council tax rise of more than 5%, and even that is horrendous,” he said.

Kent also noted that Reform had campaigned on a pledge to cut waste and taxes in the run-up to the local elections.

Councillors will decide the final figure in February as part of the 2026-27 budget setting process, with the new taxes to come into force from April.

Reform is the largest group on the county council, but does not have a majority and will need support from other parties.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward