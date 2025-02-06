Nigel Farage and Richard Tice caught nodding at PMQs when Keir Starmer says Reform UK want to replace free NHS with insurance-based model

Under Labour the NHS will always be free at the point of use for anybody who needs it.”

Reform UK’s leadership were caught nodding at PMQs when Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that their party wanted to replace the principle of the NHS being free at the point of use, for everyone, with an insurance-based model.

During PMQs, Labour MP John Slinger asked Starmer: “The honourable member for Clacton says that his party is, and I quote, open to anything when it comes to changing our NHS and open to an insurance based system.

“So can my Right Honourable friend confirm that under a Labour government, the NHS will be there for everyone when they need it, not having to worry about the bill?”

Starmer replied: “The NHS is the lifeblood of our country, and that’s why we invested £25 billion at the budget, a record amount, and we’re making it fit for the future through our plan for change.

“What a contrast with Reform, whose leader has said that those who can afford to pay, should pay for our health care. Under Labour the NHS will always be free at the point of use for anybody who needs it.”

Tice, the Deputy leader of Reform UK, and party leader Farage, could be seen nodding when the Prime Minster said Reform wanted to start charging people to use the NHS.

Farage has made no secret of his desire to get rid of a free NHS. Speaking to the Times last month he said: “We’ve got to identify a system of funding for healthcare that is more effective than the one we have currently got, and at the same time carries those who can’t afford to pay.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward