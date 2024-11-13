Keir Starmer takes Nigel Farage apart at PMQs

Labour leader Keir Starmer took Nigel Farage apart in the Commons today during PMQs, mocking him for his many trips to the U.S.

Farage is a keen supporter and ally of Trump, who last week became the first convicted criminal to be elected US President. The MP for Clacton has been accused of neglecting his constituents, after making repeated trips to the U.S. to support Trump.

During PMQs today, Farage stood up and asked: “Within a couple of days, we’ve learned of a third assassination attempt (on Trump), charges have been laid and behind it are Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“Has the time not come Prime Minister to proscribe what is so obviously a terrorist organisation and in doing so, not just do the right thing but maybe mend some fences between this government and the incoming Presidency of Donald Trump, given that the whole of his cabinet have been so rude about him over the last few years?”

Starmer replied: “I’m glad to see the honourable member making a rare appearance back here in Britain, he’s spent so much time in America recently I was half expecting to see him on the immigration statistics.”

The Labour leader reminded Farage that he had congratulated Trump and on the point of proscribing the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Starmer said that it was something that remained under review.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward