Daily Mail owner’s wife donates £50,000 to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward News

The donation made by Claudia Harmsworth has led to some speculation as to who the Daily Mail could back at the next election,

A clock with the words "The Daily Mail"

It’s been revealed that the wife of the owner of the Daily Mail made a £50,000 donation to Reform UK earlier this year.

According to the latest details released by the Electoral Commission, Claudia Harmsworth donated the funds to Nigel Farage’s party on September 30.

Harmsworth is the wife of Lord Rothermere, owner of the Daily Mail, i and Metro.

It comes as it was also revealed that Reform had secured the largest ever single donation by a living person to a British political party. The party received a record £9m donation from cryptocurrency investor and aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne.

The donation made by Claudia Harmsworth has led to some speculation as to who the Daily Mail could back at the next election, with the Spectator’s James Heale, asking on X if it were a potential indicator of where the usually Tory supporting press is headed.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Nigel Farage’s biggest backer tried to send donation via third party to make it look as though he had a ‘broader base of support’
  2. Reform UK in civil war: Fears of split erupt as MP slams ‘messiah’ Nigel Farage
  3. Nigel Farage blames vetting company for Reform UK’s unsuitable candidates being allowed to stand
  4. Elon Musk downplays Reform UK donation in further blow to Nigel Farage
Comments are closed.