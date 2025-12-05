Daily Mail owner’s wife donates £50,000 to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

The donation made by Claudia Harmsworth has led to some speculation as to who the Daily Mail could back at the next election,

It’s been revealed that the wife of the owner of the Daily Mail made a £50,000 donation to Reform UK earlier this year.

According to the latest details released by the Electoral Commission, Claudia Harmsworth donated the funds to Nigel Farage’s party on September 30.

Harmsworth is the wife of Lord Rothermere, owner of the Daily Mail, i and Metro.

It comes as it was also revealed that Reform had secured the largest ever single donation by a living person to a British political party. The party received a record £9m donation from cryptocurrency investor and aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne.

The donation made by Claudia Harmsworth has led to some speculation as to who the Daily Mail could back at the next election, with the Spectator’s James Heale, asking on X if it were a potential indicator of where the usually Tory supporting press is headed.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward