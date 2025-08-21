‘Who’s going to take them?’: Reform’s Zia Yusuf in car crash interview after failing to set out how party would tackle illegal immigration

He failed to answer the question...

The problem with far-right populism espoused by the likes of Reform UK, is it replaces solutions with slogans and soundbites, which begin to fall apart at the slightest bit of scrutiny.

Populism at its heart has always been a denial of complexity, favouring simplistic solutions and soundbites instead of offering tangible solutions. This was on full display yesterday, when Reform’s Zia Yusuf was asked on BBC Newsnight about how exactly his party would deport all migrants that arrive illegally back to their countries of origin.

The issue of illegal boat crossings has continued to dominate the headlines, with the government pledging to smash the gangs involved and increase returns of individuals with no right to remain in the UK. In recent days, the Labour government has signed a new deal with Iraq aimed at speeding up the return of migrants with no right to be in the country.

It builds on previous efforts to cooperate on tackling smuggling gangs and deterring people from crossing the Channel in small boats.

Reform on the other hand have sought to sound tough on the issue for political gain, but failed to set out what they would do differently, simply pushing out soundbites.

Appearing on Newsnight, Yusuf was asked about his party’s pledge to deport all migrants that arrive illegally back to their countries of origin.

He was asked: “Obviously Reform think that this is the biggest issue facing the country, in April Nigel Farage said Reform’s plan on asylum was going to be out in the next two weeks, where is it, we still haven’t seen it…Reform are saying this is a big issue, what’s their suggestion for improving it?”

Yusuf said the ‘only way to resolve the problems’ was to actually deport all of the people who are coming to the country illegally back to the country from which they came.

Pressed again on ‘who is going to take them’, and to name a country who would take 100,000 people who we currently have in the country, Yusuf simply reiterated the point that some countries were refusing to take people back.

Reform in a nutshell. Soundbites and slogans without any real solutions.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward