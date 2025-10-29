Lib Dem Leader slams Reform UK’s ‘links to Russia’ at PMQs

Ed Davey called for an investigation into Russian meddling in UK politics after ex-Reform politician Nathan Gill was convicted for taking pro-Russia bribery

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on the government to conduct an investigation into Russian interference in UK politics at PMQs today.

Davey called for an inquiry after raising the case of Nathan Gill, ex-Reform leader in Wales, who was recently convicted of accepting bribes to make pro-Russia statements in the European Parliament.

The Lib Dem leader said that across Europe, in countries such as Poland, Germany and France, there has been evidence of “dangerous Russian interference” in their politics.

He went on to say: “Last month the former leader of a major party in Wales pleaded guilty to taking bribes to make pro-Russian statements.

“The evidence shows Nathan Gill was a close confidant of the current Reform Party leader for years.”

Davey asked: “Does the prime minister agree with me that it is time we had an in-depth investigation into Russian meddling and money in British politics.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer agreed that Russian interference is a problem across Europe, including in the UK.

Starmer said that for Nato allies, the number one priority is dealing with Russian aggression and the conflict in Ukraine.

“That is why I have to say the Reform party would be an absolute disaster for our defence. We are a trusted member of Nato. We wouldn’t be a trusted member if we were Putin friendly.”

Starmer added that the government is “leading the coalition of the willing, giving security and comfort to 30 other countries”. He said that if Reform were in government, that would collapse, as Nigel Farage’s party is “Putin friendly”.

The PM did not commit to launching an investigation into Russian interference in UK politics.

Davey responded: “I agree with him on Ukraine, but I do hope he will look at an investigation into Russian interference in our politics.”

