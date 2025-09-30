Owen Jones kicked out of Labour conference as party revokes his pass

He's branded the decision 'pathetic' and 'Trumpian'

The left wing journalist Owen Jones has had his pass at the Labour Party Conference revoked. Jones, who has been at the event filming his annual video at the conference, shared an email he received on social media which told him that his pass had been cancelled ‘with immediate effect’.

In the email, Jones was told that the Labour Party had “concluded that we cannot continue your attendance while ensuring we meet our safeguarding obligations to all attendees”. It also said that the decision was taken following complaints received about Jones’ conduct.

Sharing a screen grab of the email, Jones accused the Labour Party of ‘pathetic, Trumpian behaviour’, branded the decision ‘insane’, and claimed that the decision was taken due to the questions he had put to cabinet members and MPs about Britain’s policy on Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

Jones said: “Labour has cancelled my Conference Pass. Absolutely pathetic, Trumpian behaviour.

“They are here suggesting that attempts to question Cabinet members and MPs about Britain facilitating Israel’s genocide is a “safeguarding issue”. This is clearly insane.

“I’ve been filming videos at Labour and Tory Conference for a decade now. This involves trying to get ministers to answer questions which – unfortunately! – most media outlets refuse to ask. After countless videos, this is the first time my pass has been revoked.

Jones continued: “The Labour government has armed and facilitated one of the worst crimes of our age. They can try and shut down scrutiny of this fact – but they will not wash away their guilt.”

The decision to revoke Jones’ conference pass has been heavily criticised by other journalists, with Daily Mirror Associate Editor branding it ‘ridiculous’ and ‘madness’.

The Labour Party has been contacted for comment and to respond to Jones’ claims.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Jwslubbock – Creative Commons