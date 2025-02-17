Trump excludes Europe from peace talks, despite US giving less aid than Europe

Despite European nations contributing more financial support since the Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, they have been excluded from peace talks

Trump has excluded Europe from Russia-Ukraine peace talks, despite European countries providing €18 billion more in aid than the U.S. since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Despite European nations contributing more financial support, Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy, General Keith Kellogg, announced on Saturday that Europe will be excluded from negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking today from the United Arab Emirates, where peace talks between the U.S. and Russia are set to take place, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv has not been invited and will not participate in the talks.

Analysis by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, an economic research institute, has found that Europe has provided €132 billion in aid to Ukraine since 2022, compared to €114 billion from the U.S.

Europe has allocated €70 billion in financial and humanitarian aid as well as €62 billion military aid since 2022.

This compares to €64 billion from the US and €50 billion in financial and humanitarian allocations.

European leaders have stressed that there will be no lasting peace in Ukraine without European involvement in the talks.

According to the institute, the U.S. role in aiding Ukraine began to decline in mid-2023, as aid flows dropped sharply for nine months when Congress blocked new funding aid bills.

Despite this, the analysis notes that the sum of aid given to Ukraine is comparatively low when measured as a share of donor GDP.

Germany, the UK, and the US, for example, have mobilised less than 0.2% of their GDP per year to support Ukraine, while other rich donor countries like France, Italy, or Spain only allocated about 0.1% of their annual GDP.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward