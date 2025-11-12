Keir Starmer says ‘any attack on any member of my cabinet is completely unacceptable’

Starmer said Streeting was doing a great job as was the whole of his cabinet.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that any attack on any member of his cabinet is ‘completely unacceptable’, as he insisted that he never authorised attacks on cabinet members during PMQs today.

His comments came following newspaper reports that Health Secretary Wes Streeting was plotting a leadership challenge after the budget, a claim that Streeting has vehemently denied during the morning broadcast rounds today.

Streeting has said suggestions from the prime minister’s allies that he is seeking to challenge for the leadership are “self-defeating nonsense” and has urged Sir Keir Starmer to sack whoever is briefing the media.

The Prime Minister gave his backing to the Health Secretary when asked about the issue by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, saying: “My focus each and every day is on rebuilding and renewing our country, but let me be absolutely clear any attack on any member of my cabinet is completely unacceptable.

“In relation to the Health Secretary, he promised before the election that the first year of a Labour government would deliver 2 million extra appointments, we didn’t deliver 2 million, or 3 or 4, we delivered 5 million extra appointments.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward