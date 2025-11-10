Fire Brigades Union slams Reform in Kent for causing “threat to public safety”

Reform UK’s councillor suspensions have left the council’s fire authority unable to function properly

The Fire Brigades Union has warned that disarray at Reform-run Kent County Council is putting public safety at risk.

Reform has suspended nine councillors since it gained control of Kent County Council (KCC) in May.

This includes five members of the fire authority, including its chair, Brian Black, vice chair Izzy Kemp, Robert Ford, Paul Thomas and Oliver Bradshaw.

Their removal has left the authority unable to function fully, meaning the fire and rescue service’s chief executive, Anne Millington, faces strict limits on expenditure with no governing body to approve larger spending decisions.

Local union reps have reportedly written to Reform leader Linden Kemkaran to request a meeting, but she has yet to respond.

Joe Weir, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) executive council member for the South East, said: “Kent firefighters work round the clock to keep the public safe. The least they deserve is political leadership that functions.

“Since Reform took over the council in May, we have seen a deeply worrying lack of care and diligence. The FBU has written to Linden Kemkaran, or ‘captain chaos’ as she is becoming known, to ask for a meeting, but nothing has been forthcoming.

“The FBU will continue to defend the safety and welfare of firefighters, as well as the safety of the public.”

Steve Wright, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: “This situation is a shambles and a threat to public safety. Without sound governance, fire and rescue services will not be able to do their jobs properly.”

He added: “The public has a right to expect that its emergency services are accountable to them and their elected representatives. At the moment, the structures for that have broken down in Kent.

“It’s time for the council administration to get a grip.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward