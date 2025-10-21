MPs write to Farage to demand resignation of Kent County Council leader

"If they can't stop swearing and bullying then I'm afraid they're not responsible enough to run Kent."

Pressure is mounting on Reform’s Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran to resign after a video showed her swearing at colleagues in a meeting.

In a letter to Nigel Farage, Labour MPs said that Kemkaran is “clearly not up to the job”.

This comes after a damning video was leaked to The Guardian over the weekend. The recording showed Reform council leader telling councillors who disagreed with her decisions to “f***ing suck it up”.

Asked by BBC journalist Michael Keohan on Monday whether she should resign, Kemkaran refused to answer his questions, saying only: “It’s business as usual here at Kent County Council.”

The MPs voiced concern over “the ongoing chaos” in Reform’s flagship council and urged Farage to demand her resignation.

Seven Kent Labour MPs including Polly Billington, Jim Dickson, Sojan Joseph, Kevin McKenna, Tony Vaughan, Naushabah Khan and Tris Osborne wrote to Farage.

They said: “Running KCC is a difficult job that requires serious people. Swearing and berating other councillors is not only deeply unprofessional, but it undermines respect for those in public life and service.

“Is this the advert for what a Reform Government might look like? One ridden with chaos and in-fighting, incapable of delivering on people’s priorities.

“Running a council is hard work, we understand that, but if you can’t handle the pressure without losing your cool then it’s time to step aside. The people of Kent deserve better.”

In an ITV interview, Billington said that Councillor Kemkaran’s was “right” that Kent County Council is “the best possible advert for a Reform UK government”.

“I’m afraid to say she’s right, the swearing, bullying and chaos is a terrible example to everybody,” Billington said.

She added: “These people are responsible for things as important as our schools, social care and as our roads.

“If they can’t stop swearing and bullying then I’m afraid they’re not responsible enough to run Kent.”

Yesterday, Kemkaran said she would find the “cowards” who leaked the video. Four Reform councillors have since been suspended.

Farage is yet to respond publicly to the letter.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward