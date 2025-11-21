Ex-Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle joins Green Party

"I am making the jump to join them today, I urge others to do so too."

The former Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has announced he has joined the Green Party. Russell-Moyle served as the MP for Brighton Kemptown from 2017-2024.

Lloyd Russell Moyle was suspended from the Labour Party in advance of the 2024 general election following a complaint about his behaviour eight years prior. As a result, he was not permitted to stand for Labour in that election.

At the time, Russell-Moyle described the complaint as ‘vexatious and politically motivated’. Early in 2025, it was revealed that the Labour Party found “insufficient evidence to proceed” an the complainant withdrew the complaint.

Speaking on his decision to join the Greens, Russell-Moyle said “For almost ten years I worked alongside Caroline [Lucas] as the MP next door. My old party has left behind millions of people who want hope and want to see change in their lives, their communities and the world around them.

“In the Greens I see a party that is offering that. In the Greens I see a party I have worked with for years and I am making the jump to join them today, I urge others to do so too.”

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales said: “I am delighted to welcome Lloyd to the party today. Lloyd will bring a huge amount to the Green Party. His story is one that is all too familiar; abandoned in the interest of power and profit over people and principles. Lloyd and tens of thousands like him have not left the Labour party; the Labour party has left them.

“Today the Green Party has over 150,000 members and is polling second to Reform. The Greens are the home of progressive politics, and we’re making hope normal again.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward