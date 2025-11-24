Achievements of the Labour government over the last week: From freezing rail fares to accelerating housebuilding

Here are some of the Labour government’s achievements over the last week which you may have missed

While Reform continues to be embroiled in scandal, its former Wales leader jailed for taking bribes from Russia in the latest incident, and while opposition parties continue to engage in performative outrage, the Labour government is getting on with the task of delivering for the country.

NHS England’s prescription charges frozen

The Labour government has frozen NHS England prescription charges. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that NHS prescription charges will remain frozen next year, which will help millions of hard-working people with the cost of living and ensure patients have access to the care they need.

Ahead of this week’s Budget, Rachel Reeves confirmed that the cost of a single prescription will be frozen at £9.90 – saving patients around £12 million next year.

Banning the re-sale of tickets above face value

The government has also announced that reselling tickets to live events for a profit is to be banned.

Ministers announced the plan in a bid to tackle touts and resale sites, which often offer music, theatre, comedy and sport tickets at well above face value.

Building homes near train stations

Unlike the NIMBYs, the Labour government has also announced that building homes near train stations will be sped up.

Changes to planning rules announced by the government will make it easier to build on sites within 15 minutes’ walk of “well-connected” stations, including on green belt land.

It will amount to developments near stations getting a “default yes”.

More free breakfast clubs to tackle cost of living head-on

Half a million more children will benefit from Best Start free breakfast clubs from April, with the government opening up applications last week for next wave of 500 schools with 40% of pupils on free school meals to benefit from the programme.

Labour is investing £80 million in the right places to give every child the best start in life – recognising that a healthy, well-educated population is essential for a thriving economy.

England’s first ever Men’s Health Strategy

Men and boys across England will benefit from tailored healthcare and support as the government launched its first Men’s Health Strategy.

Launched on International Men’s Day, the bold plan sets out comprehensive action to tackle the physical and mental health challenges men and boys face every day.

The strategy, published on International Men’s Day last week, aims to tackle men’s mental health challenges, improve physical health and reduce inequalities so men and boys get on and live longer, healthier lives.

Rail fares to be frozen

Rail fares in England are to be frozen next year for the first time in 30 years, the government has announced.

The freeze until March 2027 will apply to regulated fares, which includes season tickets and off-peak returns.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward