Achievements of the Labour government this week: From introduction of Hillsborough Law to boosting workers’ rights

The Labour government continues to change the country for the better after 14 years of Tory rule, which decimated public services and led to higher levels of poverty and inequality.

This week the government continued with proposals to push through two key pieces of legislation which will have a significantly positive impact.

The Hillsborough Law which was introduced to Parliament will force public officials to tell the truth during investigations into major disasters, while the government also took another step forward in delivering the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation through the Employment Rights Bill.

After nearly a decade long fight, the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, also known as the Hillsborough Law, has been introduced to parliament. The bill is intended to make sure authorities will face criminal sanctions if they attempt to cover up the facts behind disasters such as the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy, the Grenfell Tower fire and infected blood scandal.

The new law will also provide legal funding to those affected by state-related disasters as well as a new offence of misleading the public.

Announcing the legislation, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Hillsborough will always remain in our national consciousness for its tragedy and disgraceful injustice. But today it can also be remembered for the way it changed our country for the better.

“Because with this law, we are changing the balance of power in Britain and ensuring that the State can never hide from the people it is supposed to serve.”

The government also took a step closer this week to providing the biggest boost to workers’ rights in a generation. The Employment Rights Bill will end zero hour contracts, provide protection from unfair dismissal, strengthening sick pay and end fire and rehire.

Despite the attempts of Conservative, Lib Dem and Reform MPs to water down the legislation, Labour MPs defended the legislation.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward