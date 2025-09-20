Right-wing media in meltdown over EU flags at the Proms – again!

The pro-Brexit outrage machine might crank into gear every September, but those EU flags still wave with a message far more in tune with the future, especially now, given that even a majority of Reform UK supporters want to unpick parts of Brexit and move the UK closer to Europe.

It’s that time of year again, when the Proms return, and with them, the ubiquitous right-wing media meltdown over the appearance of EU flags at the Royal Albert Hall.

You could be forgiven for thinking some outlets just dust off last year’s outrage, change the date, and hit ‘publish,’ because it’s the same spectacle, and fun, every September.

Leading the inevitable right-wing chorus was GB News, declaring:

“EU flags OUTNUMBER Union Jacks at Last Night of the Proms in major Brussels love-in.”

The report continued: “During performances of Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and more, the Brussels bloc’s banner visibly outnumbered that of the United Kingdom’s.”

The piece even referenced “just like in 2024,” in an almost comical nod to the Groundhog Day nature of their own coverage, proving that the support for the EU hasn’t wavered in the UK, and nor has the outrage.

But the coverage didn’t stop at the Proms. The same article took aim at the campaigners for “turning their fire” on Reform leader Nigel Farage and those attending Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, went for an almost carbon-copy headline: “EU flags outnumbered Union Jacks at BBC’s Last Night of the Proms.”

But this year’s hysteria, came with an especially ironic twist, as the EU flag spectacle followed weeks of Britain being drenched in Union Jacks and St. George flags. It was also aired just hours before Tommy Robinson and his far-right followers marched through the streets of London, attacking the police with rocks and bottles, while venting their anger about a ‘lawless’ Britain.

But beyond the hysterical headlines is a deeper truth that the flag-waving detractors would prefer to ignore.

The flags were distributed by the campaign group Thank EU for the Music, continuing their mission to raise awareness about the damage Brexit has inflicted on the UK’s music and arts industries. The group distributed more than 3,000 EU flags inside the 5,272-seat Royal Albert Hall.

Kate Hobbs, spokesperson for Thank EU for the Music, explained the real impact Brexit has had, particularly on young musicians:

“It’s young musicians who have suffered the most from Brexit. It’s no longer feasible for up-and-coming young bands to tour Europe and for young people a clear majority want closer ties to Europe now. If Labour is genuinely interested in securing the youth vote, restoring freedom of movement for musicians will help them and they currently need all the help they can get.”

The pro-Brexit outrage machine may crank into gear every September, but those EU flags still wave with a message far more in tune with the future, especially now, given that even a majority of Reform UK supporters want to unpick parts of Brexit and move the UK closer to Europe, as a recent poll showed.

And let’s face it, after weeks of Union Jack cosplay led by Tommy Robinson and his faithful patriots, the annual EU spectacle at the Proms, felt like a breath of fresh air.