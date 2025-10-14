Reform in turmoil after yet another councillor is suspended

Robert Ford was elected to represent Maidstone Rural West in May's local elections and will now sit as an independent until investigations into the allegations are complete.

Yet another Reform UK councillor has been suspended, as the party’s elected representatives continue to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The party has confirmed that it has suspended a Kent County Councillor over what it calls an “unofficial complaint” from several female members of staff.

Speaking to the BBC, Ford said: “It is a surprise to hear that any female members of staff have made a complaint.”

A statement from Reform UK said: “Despite being offered a meeting with the whip to discuss the complaints, councillor Ford has refused to engage with the process.”

KentOnline reports that the complaint refers to claims Cllr Ford made “lewd remarks” which were reported by Kent County Council staff to party officials.

The councillor has said he would be “looking to take legal action against those complaining”, adding: “They are a slur on my character.”

It is not the first time one of Reform’s councillors in Kent has been suspended. The party also suspended fellow KCC councillor Daniel Taylor earlier in the year, following allegations he had threatened to kill his wife and subjected her to years of coercive control.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward